Putnam ARC receives grant from NYSARC, Inc.

Putnam ARC, the leading provider of services for people with developmental disabilities in Putnam County, is proud to announce that the Trustees of the NYSARC, Inc. Trust provided the agency, its Putnam County Chapter, with a remainder fund grant of $12,500 to support recreational opportunities for people with disabilities.

The NYSARC grant funded 18 distinct recreational events positively impacting the lives of 127 people that PARC supports throughout 2016. Some of the recreational events were re-occurring memberships and classes. Other recreational events funded this year included cooking classes, theater performances, tickets to major league sporting events, bowling league memberships, therapeutic horsemanship, and a trip to the self-advocacy regional conference. The funds from the NYSARC grant also gave many individuals the opportunities to go on trips and explore new and exciting areas and activities including Lake George, New Hampshire and Maine, an overnight stay at a wolf sanctuary, and a weekend stay on a working farm. The NYSARC grant also funded the purchase of the Boardmaker program to enhance communication for residential and day habilitation participants.

“The NYSARC Trust Grant has proven to enhance and enrich the recreational opportunities for people that we support here at PARC,” said PARC Executive Director Susan Limongello. “We are very grateful to the NYSARC Trust for helping us provide these additional experiences.”

These classes, trips, and new opportunities are in line with PARC’s mission to empower individuals to achieve their highest quality of life and the Council on Quality and Leadership’s (CQL) dedication to exploration, education, and new experiences. PARC was accredited by CQL in 2014.

In addition, remainder fund grants totaling $2,302,500 were awarded to support NYSARC guardianship programs statewide. A total of $2,980,000 in remainder grants was awarded in 2016 to support recreation and guardianship statewide. NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trustees that enable people with disabilities to remain in their home and community while retaining Medicaid services and other government benefits. Information is available on how NYSARC Trust Services may benefit you: our website www.nysarctrustservices.org, phone 518-439-8323 or 1-800-735-8924 or email info@nysarctrustservices.org.