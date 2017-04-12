Proposed Rec. Center in Putnam Valley Moves Ahead

Plans for a new recreation center in the Town of Putnam Valley took another leap forward Wednesday evening, when the five-member town board voted in lockstep to bond the project.

The price tag attached to the new recreation center is $3.8 million that would be paid off over 30 years. But Supervisor Sam Oliverio said that cost could be less because the town might be able to save money and also bring in revenue from the center. The town won’t need to pay $81,000 to rent out a field in town for summer camp and can charge outside groups for use of the facility and hold classes and other activities there, he said.

The project would be built right at the front of town park where the inline skating used to be. It’ll be a full size basketball court with bleachers and four classrooms, Oliverio said.

“This is a very positive thing for the Valley,” Oliverio said. “I love that old saying, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”

But one resident in the town is attempting to thwart the new recreation center, or at least delay it by a voter referendum. Patty Villanova intends to seek at least 175 signatures from town folks that would put the bond up to a vote. Villanova has one month to collect the signatures and if she’s successful, the referendum would then take place two months from now. (The Putnam County Board of Elections needs a four-week notice to hold an election from when the signatures are confirmed. The cost would be $25,000.)