Proposed PBA Contract to Face Vote in July

Next month, the Putnam County Legislature will finally vote on a proposed contract between the county and the sheriff ’s Patrolman Benevolent Association, though approving it seems unlikely.

The legislature’s personnel committee voted to send the proposed deal to the full legislature meeting on July 5, but it appears support for the memorandum of agreement appears non-existent among lawmakers who believe it is fiscally unsustainable. The deal drawn up by the PBA and county has the support of County Executive MaryEllen Odell and Sheriff Don Smith, but lawmakers need to sign off on the deal to make it a reality.