Six months ago, optometrist Andrew Golden and his wife, Lauren, took over a longstanding Mount Kisco practice that offers a full range of optometric care as well as being a destination for customers looking to purchase the latest trendy eyeglasses.

Professional Eye Care-Mt Kisco operates in the same space in the professional building at 69 S. Moger Ave. where now-retired optometrist Robert Rose formerly practiced. Rose shared an office with ophthalmologist Mitchell Stein.

Stein has remained, collaborating with Golden and his staff, including optician Al Slater. Slater worked for 18 years with Rose and is skilled in eyeglass production and repair.

A graduate of the SUNY College of Optometry, Golden’s specialty is contact lens fittings for the most difficult of patients, especially those who display conditions like high astigmatism and presbyopia.

Outfitting such patients with the proper lenses takes a skill that Golden is known for at his other practice in Yorktown Heights, where he has served the community for 20 years.

He is also adept at fitting children under 12 with contact lenses, especially those who are actively engaged in sports such as figure skating and gymnastics and who display significant near-sightedness.

“Contact lenses can be a safe and effective means of correcting one’s vision,” Golden said, “but it is important that they are fitted properly and under the direction of the right kind of professional.”

Being prescribed the proper treatment can reverse and slow down the progression of near-sightedness as well as a disease called Keratoconus, where the cornea thins and bulges outward like a cone, Golden said.

In his practice, Golden uses the most advanced equipment and technology, including the HFA visual field analyzer and digital retinal imaging that assists him in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

“While this is also a family-oriented store, I feel that at this location we are more of a boutique,” said Lauren Golden, who has taken on the responsibility of stocking the 2,700-square-foot space with designer eyewear from Chanel, Fendi, La Fonte, OGI, Oliver People, Tiffany and other top brands.

A real estate lawyer with an office in Manhattan, Lauren Golden spends whatever spare time she has between her husband’s two offices. She enjoys creating intriguing visual displays that promotes the new up-market brands, which include sunglasses and prescription eyewear. There are also the more moderately-priced products for children and adults.

“Andrew takes his time with every patient, giving each one a thorough exam,” said Lauren Golden, referring to the 45-minute appointments her husband schedules for each patient.

The practice also offers LASIK consultations, tests for glaucoma and diabetes, as well as cataract surgery and co-management.

Professional Eye Care of Mt. Kisco is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 914-821-6434.