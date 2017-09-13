Primary Election Results from Putnam County

It looks like District 8 of the Putnam County Legislature will have a new representative next year.

Mahopac resident Amy Sayegh topped incumbent lawmaker Dini LoBue during a Republican primary Tuesday night and also secured the Conservative and Independence Party lines, essentially ending the heated race.

Sayegh, founder and CEO of Community Cares, grabbed 57 percent of the vote in a rematch from three years ago when she lost to LoBue in another GOP primary.

In the race for Carmel town board, political newcomer Michael Barile and Councilwoman Suzi McDonough won the GOP primary, beating out Councilman Frank Lombardi. Barile nabbed an impressive 39 percent of the vote and McDonough squeaked by with 31 percent of the vote while Lombardi got 28 percent. The two Republicans will face Democrat Judie Mirra in the general election with two town board seats open.

In Patterson, newcomer Mary Smith and current Councilman Peter Dandreano beat out former councilman Joe Capasso in a Republican primary. Smith received 39 percent of the vote and Dandreano got almost 34 percent of the vote while Capasso got 26 percent. No Democrat is running in November for town board.