Port Chester Man Convicted of Promoting Child Pornography

Johnny Manjarrez (DOB 9/21/71) of Port Chester was found guilty after a jury trial, conducted by Judge Helen Blackwood in Westchester County Court, of 21 counts of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “D” Felony and 29 counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” Felony.

Between February 24 and February 28, 2016, an investigator at the Westchester District Attorney’s Office downloaded 21 digital files depicting obscene sexual performances by children, from defendant’s computer via the Bit Torrent peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

The investigator used a law-enforcement specific program that allowed him to download files from a single source. On March 17, 2016, DA’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and recovered computer devices. Forensic analyses on the devices resulted in the recovery of additional files depicting children engaged in obscene sexual performances.

On May 6, 2016, defendant was charged via felony complaint with Promoting an Obscene Performance by a Child and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

On May 12, 2016, defendant voluntarily surrendered himself and was arraigned in Port Chester Justice Court. On that date he was released on his own recognizance.

The defendant was remanded after the verdict. He will be sentenced on August 30, 2017, and faces a maximum of 11 years in state prison.