Pleasantville Village Board Candidate Debate Tonight

The Examiner will be holding a candidate debate tonight, Thursday, Mar. 9, featuring the candidates running for the Pleasantville Village Board.

The event will take place in the second-floor meeting room at Village Hall, located at 80 Wheeler Ave. at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of the candidates. Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur will be the moderator.

The forum will be televised on Pleasantville’s government channel (Cablevision Channel 78, Verizon Channel 39) and can be seen on demand afterwards at www.pctv76.org on through Election Day, Tuesday, Mar. 21.