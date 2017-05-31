Plaza Salon, Jefferson Valley

Much has changed over the years since the Jefferson Valley Mall opened about three decades ago.

But one of the businesses that has always been a fixture in the mall is the Plaza Salon. “We are an original store. We have been here since the mall opened,” Dutchess County resident Annette Zugner, one of Plaza Salon’s managers, said last week.

Zugner explained why Plaza Salon has been such a success for so long at the mall. “We’re a family hair salon. And we take walk-ins. You don’t have to have an appointment. Our hours are extremely convenient,” she said. “We’re here on weekends. We’re here on holidays. We try to keep our prices as low as possible so it’s affordable for the family. We have a lot of repeat customers, a lot of seniors.”

A wide variety of hair services are provided at the Plaza Salon, including permanents, highlighting and colorings, as well as a variety of haircuts, Zugner noted. The salon also provides services for bridal parties and those attending proms, she said.

Plaza Salon provides services for men, women, boys and girls. “Everybody’s welcome,” Zugner said. “We have customers coming from everywhere because our products are discounted.”

The salon carries Deva products, which are just for curly hair, and other hair care products that are more expensive at other salons, Zugner said. Plaza’s customers come from a wide range of local communities, including northern Westchester, White Plains, Scarsdale and Putnam and Dutchess counties, Zugner said.

There are only two Deva salons in Manhattan and two of the stylists employed by the Plaza Salon were trained at a Deva location, she said, adding Plaza has about 20 hairdressers. “Seventy-five percent of them have been here for 20 years plus,” she said. “It is unique. Most hair salons like this would have a high turnover.”

Zugner, who was hired at the salon in 1993, explained why she felt employees have stayed for such a long time at Plaza Salon. “It’s family. We all get along,” she said. “We’ve all raised our kids in and out of the salon. They come to work with us. It becomes a giant family really and our customers are part of our family.”

Plaza Salon is located in the lower level of the Jefferson Valley Mall in Shrub Oak. For more information, call 914-962-9064.Appointments are not necessary.