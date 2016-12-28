Peekskill, Yorktown to Celebrate New Year with Ball Drops

Rick Pezzullo | Dec 28, 2016 |

As traditional as it used to be for many to ring in the new year with Dick Clark, local residents in Peekskill and Yorktown now have their own annual outdoor events to count down on New Year’s Eve.

For the third consecutive year, Peekskill is inviting all city dwellers to the intersection of Division and Park streets, starting at 10 p.m., for a free community celebration to usher in 2017.

Sponsored by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, City of Peekskill, Peekskill Business Improvement District, Suburban Propane, JK Fence, Highland Welding, D. Bertoline and Sons, and Signs Ink, the festivities will kick off with music from Midnite Image and fireworks will light up the skies at the stroke of midnight.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Yorktown, the second annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, coordinated by the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Road and Commerce Street.

Running to 12:30 a.m., the event will also include music and fireworks.

Yorktown’s bash is sponsored by Northwell Health, Northwell Health/GoHealth Urgent Care, Breslin Realty, Spectra Energy, Yorktown 7-Eleven, Taconic Kia, DAS Auto Parts and Battery Center, Genesis Jewelers, Vape Escape, WHUD, and Yorktown News and restaurant sponsors Little Sorrento, Savannah’s Southern House, Travelers Rest and Furci’s.