Peekskill HS Acappella Group to Open for Manhattan Transfer at Paramount

Peekskill High School’s the City Singer’s will open for the legendary Manhattan Transfer on May 12 as part of Paramount Hudson Valley Arts programming. Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2017, The Manhattan Transfer, winners of 10 Grammy Awards, became the first vocal group in 1981 to win Grammy Awards in the pop and jazz categories.

The City Singers will open the concert with homage to Manhattan Transfer. Larry Del Casale is a Concert guitarist and Latin Grammy nominee. and is the Choral Director for the Peekskill City Singers, a group he has nourished and refined since 2012 within the Peekskill City School District.

“My passion as an artist is to provide my students with the most realistic, professional, musical setting as possible, as this will alter their personal and professional lives forever regardless of their life’s ambition,” said Del Casale. ”Along with their stunning vocal timbre and rhythmic precision, the groups vocal range spans from low bass to high soprano 1, covering all sectors of the vocals spectrum.”

Del Casale explained, “It wasn’t until September 2016 that the group first went out to sing the National Anthem at an event at the Paramount theater that sparked the interest of local venues in Peekskill and beyond, and soon the City Singers became the talk of the town. The Mayor of Peekskill, Frank Catalina, calls on the City Singers to perform at his most important civic events. The city singers now have a booking agent.”

To purchase tickets or to learn more visit: paramounthudsonvalley.com or call the box office at 914-730-0069 ext2.