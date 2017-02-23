PCCC Announces Keynote Presenters  for Trailblazer Awards

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce (PCCC), the county’s largest business organization and primary advocate, voice, and resource for the business community, announced today that Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, and Meghan Taylor, Regional Director of Mid-Hudson Empire State Development will present keynote remarks at the PCCC’s seventh annual “Best in Business” Trailblazer Awards dinner at Villa Barone on Thursday, March 23.

As the largest business recognition and networking event in Putnam County, the PCCC’s Trailblazer Awards presentation seeks to further educate and inspire local business leaders through experienced and respected leadership perspectives and best practices.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Marsha Gordon, a long-time “go-to” person on legislative and regulatory issues throughout the Hudson Valley, and Meghan Taylor, former president of the Putnam County EDC and now Regional Director of Mid-Hudson Empire State Development,” said Jennifer Maher, Chairwoman, PCCC. “We want businesses to embrace and help strengthen Putnam’s brand as a destination to Live, Work and Play. In doing so, we drive tourism and grow our population – key elements to business growth and vitality.”

“This event’s celebration of excellence in business and community leadership in Putnam County showcases why our region continues to prosper and grow,” said Marsha Gordon. “It is a privilege to be speaking at the Trailblazer Awards to honor the impressive winners.”

Gordon and Taylor will focus on business trends affecting the Hudson Valley Region, as well as opportunities to impact growth by emphasizing and building upon Putnam’s strengths as a community to live, work and play.

“From its status as one of New York’s safest and healthiest counties, to excellent schools, scenic beauty and easy access to the New York Metro area, Putnam has an incredibly unique array of features that make it attractive to live, work and play,” said Meghan Taylor.

Save the date: The “Best in Business” Trailblazer Awards will be given at Villa Barone on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 6-9PM. Sponsorships for this countywide event are available ranging from $500 to $5000. There will also be a printed program for the evening, with various sized ads available. For more information on sponsorships, program advertising, or nomination of award candidates, please call Jennifer Maher at (914) 330-7222 or for information on chamber membership, call President/CEO, Bill Nulk at (845) 225-8595 or email info@putnamchamberny.org.

