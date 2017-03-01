Patterson Fire Dept. to Discuss Potential EMS Role with Supervisor

“Do you want to come in and talk?” Williams asked Szpindor and Fire Department President Eleanor Smith.

“You can reach out to us and ask us,” Szpindor told Williams. “I have reached out to you,” Williams replied. “I’m ready to sit down and talk.”

Williams said he was open for the fire department to provide some EMS service if the department wants to.

Szpindor said he wanted to set up a meeting with Williams next week.

Fire Department Contracts

In related matters, the board voted to unanimously approved a new contract with the Putnam Lake Fire Department for $407,600.

The board did not take action on a new contract with the Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. Smith told the board her department’s attorney was still working on the potential agreement and she would provide it to Williams in the coming days. The board tabled a vote on a new contract with Department No. 1.

Water Testing

Also at last week’s meeting the town announced there is a new free lead testing program open to all New York residents. Rogan said the state Department of Health’s Free Lead Testing Pilot Program has funding of $1.5 million “It is available to all residents of New York State,” he said. “It is funding available to collect two water samples from your drinking water.”

Rogan said residents seeking the free tests should call the state Health Department at 518-402-7650. “You have to coordinate with the state,” he said.