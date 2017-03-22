Patterson FD Close to Reaching New Contract with Town Board

With the Town of Patterson and the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department running out of time to sign a new contract by deadline, both sides are hoping an agreement is reached this week.

During this Wednesday’s town board meeting, the town board will have a vote on whether to approve a new contract resulting in just under $800,000 for the fire department’s fiscal year that starts in April. A vote on the contract has been delayed a couple times by town board members with a lack of communication apparent between the two sides.

Supervisor Rich Williams said the department asked for changes to the contract, which the town board would further discuss this week at its town board meeting and “hopefully come to some resolution.” Williams said the town couldn’t give the department funding without a contract signed by both sides.

The current contract ends April 1.

Williams said he believes the major issue with contract is the financial information the department must give the town board in hopes of greater transparency. Williams said part of the reason the board wants that is because of recent fire department scandals in Putnam County, including with the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department and the Patterson department. (The ex-treasurer of the Patterson department pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 months recently for stealing more than $1 million from the department. All the money stolen has been recovered.)