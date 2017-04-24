Ossining Residents to Vote on Two Propositions in Addition to Budget

Residents will be asked to vote on two propositions May 16 in addition to the proposed $125.7 million Ossining School District budget and Board of Education candidates.

The school budget, which would increase spending by 0.36 percent over the current year, would preserve favorable class sizes and existing programs; expand enrichment and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities at the elementary school level; fund important infrastructure projects; and prioritize training for teachers.

It would remain under the state’s limit on raising the property tax levy for the sixth consecutive year. The proposed increase is 2.1 percent, which is within the limit of 2.13 percent. Because it is within the cap, property taxpayers who receive a STAR program exemption are eligible for a school tax relief credit.

One of the ballot propositions asks voters to approve the establishment of a capital reserve fund. The other seeks voter authorization to use $1,080,278 from the School Lunch Fund (breakfast and lunch sales) to renovate and expand the Roosevelt School cafeteria.

Approval of the two ballot propositions would have no impact on the budget or tax levy.

The purpose of establishing a capital reserve fund, which is proposition three on the ballot, is to:

Address enrollment and maintenance needs that cannot be included in the annual budget;

Compensate for a possible future decrease in the transfer to capital line;

Responsibly allocate remaining budgetary funds for future needs.

A capital reserve fund can only be established with voter approval, and the money can only be used for the purpose for which the fund was created.

Using money from the School Lunch Fund to expand and renovate the Roosevelt cafeteria and kitchen, which is proposition four on the ballot, will allow the district to:

Avoid absorbing these costs in the general budget;

Increase the amount of seating in the cafeteria to accommodate the larger student population;

Enlarge the size of the kitchen to offer more food choices;

Expand the capacity of the service line so more students can go through without being rushed to eat and participate in recess.

School lunch funds can only be used to improve the school lunch program. The money in the school lunch fund has been generated over several years from lunch and breakfast sales.

On May 16, voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Ossining High School gym. For more information on the budget, propositions and Board of Education candidates, visit the district’s website – www. ossiningufsd.org – and look for the budget O-Gram newsletter in your mailbox. Copies of the proposed 2017-18 budget are available at each school and at the district office.