Ossining Community Rallies Behind Student Detained for Deportation

The Ossining community is rallying behind an Ossining High School student who was taken into custody by federal immigration authorities Thursday on the day of his prom. More than 800 people have pledged their support to the student, identified on a petition drive circulating on Facebook as Diego Puma, who apparently was apprehended after a final order of deportation was issued by an immigration judge. According to Ossining Village Mayor Victoria Gearity and Interim Village Manager Paul Fraioli, Puma was allowed to remain in the United States for several years while his case was reviewed. They stated the Ossining Police Department was not notified of the location of the federal operation, nor aware that federal officials were apparently working in the village on Wednesday. “Village of Ossining local law enforcement and elected officials continue to strive for improved communication with Ossining’s immigrant community,” Gearity stated. “It is our hope that federal agencies will properly notify the Ossining Police Department whenever they are working in the community, and keep the department up to date as circumstances change. Ensuring that residents feel safe in our community, and will report crimes and seek assistance from the local police department, is essential for keeping everyone in Ossining safe.”