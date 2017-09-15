Opposition Strong Against Proposed Nelsonville Cell Tower

By Anna Young

Philipstown residents and officials continued to vehemently denounce a proposal to build a 110-foot cell phone tower directly overlooking the historic Cold Spring Cemetery during Thursday’s Town Board meeting.

Homeland Tower, a Danbury-based company, applied to erect the 10-to-15- story cellphone tower on Rockledge Rd. in Nelsonville. The tower would serve Verizon and AT&T, with capacity for two additional carriers and emergency services.

“This cellphone tower would be an invasion of these hollow grounds and an insult to our community,” Nelsonville resident Francis O’Neill said. “The proposed cellphone site would require removal of almost 50 trees resulting in an ugly scar in the landscape and an added one ton of carbon dioxide to our atmosphere each year.”

O’Neill also submitted a petition with over 100 signatures opposing the project, adding that Nelsonville Mayor Bill O’Neill would be meeting with Homeland to discuss alternative locations for the tower.

While the Nelsonville building department initially denied the application, the tower would require a special-use permit from the Philipstown Zoning Board and site-plan approval from the Planning Board.