Op-Ed: Assembly Should Vote on Presumptive Cancer Coverage for Volunteer Firefighters

By Kevin Byrne

As a volunteer firefighter, I’ve witnessed fellow firefighters battle all sorts of different hazards. One I didn’t expect was cancer. I’ve spoken with firefighters who battled cancer about the mountain of debt they accumulated due to their rising health care costs. These firefighters may volunteer to fight fires, but they did not volunteer to get cancer. We need to make sure that we expand insurance coverage for these brave men and women who selflessly serve our communities. Their contributions to our state are too important to overlook.

For the past several legislative sessions, the New York State Senate has easily passed Senate bill S. 1411, a piece of legislation that would expand coverage under the Volunteer Firefighters Benefit Law of New York State to include cancers that are linked to fire-related illnesses; affording volunteer firefighters the same type of coverage received by career firefighters. Last month, the bill was once again brought to the Senate floor for a vote, and passed 60-0. This is an important bill that would give volunteer firefighters the medical protection they deserve given the long-term health risks associated with the job.

Unfortunately, year after year, the Assembly version of this bill, (A.711) fails to even get out of committee and come to the floor for a vote. There are 150 legislators in the New York State Assembly. Seventy-two of these legislators are co-sponsors on this bill, including myself. This was the very first bill I joined as a co-sponsor for in the Assembly. Sponsors of this bill come from both sides of the aisle, and represent every region of the state. It’s inexcusable for a bill with such widespread support to lie dormant in the Assembly year after year. As a volunteer firefighter and newly elected member of the Assembly, I find this inaction to be a huge mistake that shows poor foresight on the part of the state.

While I understand that we need to keep costs and local taxes as low as possible, it’s critical to understand that volunteer firefighters are already saving New York taxpayers an enormous amount of money every year. According to a recent study conducted by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), volunteer firefighters save New York State over three billion dollars every year. This does not include the one-time cost of nearly six billion dollars that would incur from acquiring existing structures, vehicles, and equipment should volunteer departments turn to a paid service. For a state already overwhelmed by high taxes, it’s hard to suggest volunteer firefighters aren’t doing their part.

We all know firefighters risk their lives every time they enter a burning building. But we also need to look at the cumulative effect of serving as a firefighter, and the impact it will have down the road. Today’s fires are far more toxic than in decades past. Homes today are built with synthetic materials which are highly flammable, produce more potent carcinogens, and burn at a higher temperature than ever before. Because of these factors, there is a link to a higher rate of cancer among firefighters today than their predecessors experienced. Volunteer firefighters need the peace of mind to know that they and their families will be protected if something happens to them.

Earlier this year, I created a Fire & EMS advisory committee, consisting of Fire & EMS personnel from throughout the 94th Assembly District. This legislation was highlighted as one of our most important priorities.

In addition to co-sponsoring this legislation in the Assembly, I also published an online petition seeking signatures from fellow New Yorkers who support this legislation and want their voice to be heard. You can find a link to our petition on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/byrne4ny . Please consider signing and sharing with your friends and family to support our volunteer firefighters, and their families.

Kevin Byrne is a state assemblyman representing the 94 district.