Olympic Athlete Visits First Annual Lakeland Girls in Sports Day

More than 100 girls from first to fifth grade stormed the field at Lakeland High School Sunday to the tune of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” eager to learn how to play softball, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball from varsity coaches and athletes.

“This is just a great day for girls to embrace the opportunities that are given to them in sports and have a great day all about them,” said Sharon Sarsen, longtime field hockey coach who facilitated the event.

Prior to picking up a ball, the girls were given the opportunity to spend some time warming up with Olympic athlete and LHS graduate Melissa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez graduated in 2007 and made her field hockey Olympics debut at the 2012 London games. She most recently played in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I think it’s amazing for these girls to see someone in their own community in the Olympics,” Sarsen said. “It shows that you can do it here and they can be anything they want.”

Gonzalez remarked how happy she was to be a part of the event.

“I know having been in that age group, I’ve had older sisters to lead me and show me different sports and I see the effects it has on people and how transferable it is to life and empowering girls is so important,” Gonzalez said.

Volleyball coach Steve Fallo said how special it is for the younger kids to not only get out and learn the different sports but also meet the girls who actually play.

Basketball coach Miranda Lustig added how good it is for the younger kids to be exposed to these sports so they can one day aspire to play like the female varsity athletes.

After the warm-up, the girls were separated into groups where they spent 25 minutes training with each varsity team gaining the basic knowledge and technique required to play each sport.

As parents looked on taking photos, many agreed how wonderful it is for girls to learn different sports and appreciate that they are just as strong and capable as the boys.

“I thank the community for taking time to allow the girls to get out on the field and play hard,” parent Debbie Willbright said. “It’s not all about baseball and football with the boys. Girls can get sports scholarships too and this is a strong day for girls to rule.”