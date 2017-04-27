Obituary: Grace M. Ryan, June 11, 1964 – April 19, 2017

Grace M. Ryan of Homestead, Florida, formerly of Cortlandt Manor, NY passed away peacefully on April 19, 2017.

Grace was born on June 11, 1964 in Yonkers, NY to Frank and Margaret F. Ryan of Cortlandt Manor, NY.

Grace worked as an RN for many years at Skyview Nursing Home in Croton, NY. She since relocated to Homestead, Florida where she resided ever since, except for a short period of time in Key West, Florida.

Grace is survived by her son, Ronald J. Dunwoody II and grandson, Ronald A. Dunwoody. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret Ryan of Yorktown Heights and siblings Marialice Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan DeBartolo, brother-in-law, Eric DiBartolo, Frank J. Ryan III and sister-in-law Fawn Ryan, niece and nephew Christina and Robert Gianatasio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jessica Trice Community Health Center (Reeves), 2985 NW 54th Street, Miami, FL 33142, in memory of Grace Ryan, Att: Director: Mr. Njie.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Yorktown Funeral Home, 945 East Main Street, Shrub Oak, NY 10588 on May 6, 2017 at 11 am followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm.