NYS Court System Adopts Opioid Overdose Prevention Program

In response to New York’s opioid epidemic, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced last week the roll-out of a statewide initiative to train New York State Court Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies and other court personnel in the proper administration of Naloxone (Narcan) – which can instantly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – and make the lifesaving drug available in every courthouse. In New York State, it is legal for non-medical persons to administer Naloxone to an individual to prevent an opioid overdose from becoming fatal.

Initially, designated New York State Court Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to courts in each of the State’s 62 counties will undergo special training to administer Naloxone, with the training initiative subsequently expanded to include other selected court personnel. Training will be supervised by the court system’s Court Officers Academy, which in addition to providing peace officer training provides first aid, basic life support and related instruction to all uniformed personnel statewide.

To launch the training initiative, the Academy obtained authorization from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to operate as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Center. As Naloxone can only be prescribed by a medical professional, the Academy acquired the services of a medical doctor, who will take on the role of clinical director of the program. As part of the program, the NYSDOH will provide the Naloxone kits, which in addition to Naloxone contain a nasal atomizer, an alcohol wipe and nitrile gloves.

Each NYSDOH Opioid Overdose Prevention Center is also mandated to have a program director who, together with the clinical director, is responsible for complying with the program requirements and ensuring the quality of the training. Chief Joseph Baccellieri Jr., head of the Court Officers Academy, will act as program director and oversee all aspects of training. The court system’s Department of Public Safety, led by Chief Michael Magliano, will monitor all requests for the naloxone product in accordance with NYSDOH requirements.

“By equipping New York State Court Officers and other court employees to appropriately respond to opioid overdose-related emergencies and making Naloxone available at every courthouse, this program will help save individuals across our State suffering from addiction, keeping them alive until they can receive medical care and offering the opportunity to be linked to treatment and services toward their recovery. I am grateful to the courts’ Department of Public Safety and Court Officers Academy for their efforts, and to the State Department of Health for its support, in getting this vital initiative off the ground,” said Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks.

“When a medical-related emergency arises in the courthouse, every second matters. With opioid addiction at crisis levels in communities around the State, this initiative will undoubtedly serve to enhance public safety throughout the New York State Courts,” said Chief Michael Magliano.

The program, which is being introduced on an incremental basis in mid-July, will be implemented statewide by year’s end.