NYCLU Rep. Talks New York and Civil Liberties in Mahopac

Since President Donald Trump has taken office, organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union have sparred with the Republican firebrand.

Last week, the Putnam Democratic Committee hosted a representative from the New York Civil Liberties Union (the state affiliate of the ACLU) to the Mahopac Library to discuss protecting civil rights in the era of Trump. While Trump was mentioned, the focus turned out to be how New York, a predominately blue state, was lacking in some civil rights areas.

Before the NYCLU’s Shannon Wong spoke, Putnam Democratic Committee chairman Jim Borkowski discussed how Jan. 28 of this year would long be remembered as a pivotal moment for civil rights. When Trump tried to institute a travel ban on people coming in from seven different Muslim majority countries, the judicial courts ruled it unconstitutional after they heard arguments from ACLU attorneys.

“Someone had to stand up to President Trump,” Borkowski said. “They stood up for the civil liberties of all of us.”

Borkowski went on to argue how Americans are living in dangerous times and their civil liberties are at risk. But after the American Health Care Act failed to gain traction last month, he stressed Democrats and progressives can stop Trump.