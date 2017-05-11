Nourish: Different Choices for Vibrant Recipes for Spring

By Joanne Witmyer

After a winter of roasted root vegetables, we crave a fresh, different way to enjoy seasonal vegetables. Here are two different twists on the usual approaches to these early appearances in our local gardens:

Asparagus Salad (6 servings)

Ingredients

Juice from freshly squeezed lemon (medium size) and zest

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 pound of raw asparagus

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup finely chopped shallots (optional)

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Trim bottoms of asparagus. Cut asparagus tips off spears and add to mixture in the bowl. Cut asparagus spears into diagonal slivers, adding to bowl.

Add mint, parsley, lemon zest and (if desired) shallots, and toss salad until combined. Serve immediately or allow the flavors to blend for a few hours.

Wild Ramp Pesto (Makes 3/4 cup)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil 3 bunches of ramps – root ends trimmed, stalks and leaves cut in 1/4″ slices 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 tablespoons pine nuts 1/3 cup finely grated Reggiano Parmesan (optional) 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Heat a large heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add the ramps. Stir well and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until the ramps are wilted and have turned a shade darker, stirring from time to time.

Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature. Place the sautéed ramps in the bowl of a food processor. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, pine nuts, Parmesan, salt and olive oil and process for about 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture forms a creamy paste, scraping the sides of the bowl once or twice. Transfer to a container. Use right away, refrigerate for up to three days or freeze for up to one month.

