North Castle Set for Tuesday’s Special Election on Receiver of Taxes

North Castle residents will have their opportunity next week to make a decision on whether a small but potentially important change is made to one municipal office.

On Tuesday, the town is holding a special election asking voters whether they would like to see the position of the receiver of taxes be switched from an elected to an appointed post.

In March, the town board unanimously approved a resolution to schedule the special election for the spring. By holding the vote now, it will be known whether or not candidates for the position will be needed to obtain and submit their nominating petition for November’s election.

Town board members have stated that high-level administrative posts should be filled by a professional with government and financial expertise.

“So, we feel very strongly about it,” said town Supervisor Michael Schiliro. “We feel it’s a good step forward for this town. It’s a win-win all around and we’re excited to get to this point.”

If voters approve the change, the town will appoint a receiver of taxes to take effect on Jan. 1. Patti Colombo, North Castle’s longtime holder of the position, is expected to be appointed to help with the transition, which would also include making other changes to the office. She would remain until her retirement, which is expected within the next couple of years.

Schiliro said the town projects an eventual savings of about $100,000 annually by being able to make the switch along with revisions to the office. He cited a 2008 study, the Report of the New York State Commission on Local Government Efficiency & Competitiveness, that was co-chaired by the late Alfred DelBello, which recommended receivers of taxes be appointed, among many other suggestions to improve local government.

Schiliro said it’s time the town moves forward as government operations evolve.

“It’s just a progression in the reorganization of local government,” Schiliro said. “Back when I read the historical board recognition, times are different and we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had excellent – especially in that position – excellent receivers of taxes from Patti on back. But times have changed. We’re helping to prepare future town boards for the future.”

The town restarted discussions on the issue after Colombo informed the board that she was hoping to retire in the near future and wouldn’t run for another four-year term. The town board then decided to once again explore the issue and hold a special vote.

The North Castle Republican Committee unanimously endorsed the proposition to reclassify the receiver of taxes position at its meeting on May 9.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. However, there will only be three polling sites operating throughout the town, unlike the November general election.

Voters in election districts 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11 will vote at the Armonk Firehouse at 400 Bedford Rd. in Armonk. Election districts 1 and 9 will cast their ballots at the Banksville Fire House, located at 33 Bedford-Banksville Rd., while residents living in election districts 3 and 5 will vote at the North Castle Community Center at 10 Clove Rd. in North White Plains.

There is still time for voters to pick up an absentee ballot at the North Castle Town Clerk’s office at town hall in person through Monday during regular hours of operation. All absentee ballots must be received by the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on May 23 to be counted.

For more information about the vote, visit the town’s website at www.northcastleny.com.