North Castle Formally Objects to Armonk Teen Treatment Center

The North Castle Town Board Wednesday evening unanimously objected to a California-based treatment center’s state application to operate a residential facility in a house on a quiet Armonk street for teens suffering from mental health issues.

In a resolution read by Town Clerk Alison Simon prior to the vote, the board lodged its objection to loud, approving applause to Paradigm Treatment Centers’ proposed move into an eight-bedroom house at 14-16 Cole Drive based on an overconcentration of community residential facilities in the area.

It also questioned whether the proposed treatment center that would be designed to help teenagers with depression, anxiety and trauma, among other problems, complies with the Padavan Law because its residents would be transient, treated for 30- to 45-day intervals, rather than permanent or long-term stays. The intent of the law, which was passed by the state legislature in 1978, was to take the developmentally disabled and people suffering from mental health issues out of institutionalized settings and place them in neighborhood residences under the supervision and care of professionals.

Paradigm has stated that up to eight individuals would be treated at the site at one time.

“When I look at the proposal and looking at the number of residents who would be there on a monthly basis, we could have potentially 96 family members living there at that facility over the course of the year, it seems to conflict with the spirit of the Padavan Law,” said town Supervisor Michael Schiliro.

Schiliro also pointed out other problems with the Paradigm application, including inconsistencies between its printed and online promotional literature as “one of the leading centers for adolescent substance abuse and addiction treatment” and statements from the center’s representatives that it would treat primarily emotionally fragile teens. It also incorrectly stated that the house, which is owned and is being leased by New York Life CEO Ted Mathas, has public water and sewer when it is served by wells and septic, he said.

Since November, when Paradigm was obligated under the law to contact the town to inform them of its intentions, the highly controversial issue has roiled residents on Davis Drive and Cole Drive who live in close proximity to the house and other residents throughout Armonk.

Chestnut Ridge Road resident Terrence McLaughlin, who made a lengthy plea to the town board on behalf of about 30 residents before the vote, said the board reached the only plausible conclusion.

“I think they made their decision on the totality of the record, which spoke for itself,” McLaughlin said after the vote.

Pardigm’s application for an operating certificate was received on Jan. 24 by the Office of Mental Hygiene (OMH), which has jurisdiction over the matter, an OMH spokesperson said Thursday.

Under Article 41.34 of the state Mental Hygiene Law, Paradigm may request an immediate hearing from the OMH commissioner. The law requires the hearing to be held within 15 days of a request and a determination to be made by the commissioner within 30 days after the hearing.

A call to Rich Bamberger, a public relations spokesman representing Paradigm, to ask about the company’s plans was not returned on Thursday.

Robert Christmas, Paradigm’s attorney, rejected arguments regarding overconcentration and the services offered. He said Paradigm is seeking its certificate with the OMH, while the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services licenses drug and alcohol treatment facilities.

Christmas also said opponents have misrepresented Paradigm and the programs it offers. It currently operates four facilities in southern California and one in San Francisco. Two of those centers treat mental health issues only while two others address addiction and mental health matters.

“So Paradigm is no novice to mental health, and addiction is not the sole kind of treatment that Paradigm offers,” Christmas said.

In his half-hour presentation to the board, McLaughlin said the issue of overconcentration is valid. While there is only one other residential treatment facility listed in North Castle, according to the OMH, there are 17 others within a five-mile radius of the Cole Drive property and 36 others within a 10-mile radius, he said.

McLaughlin also said Paradigm had failed to provide information requested by the town and residents regarding whether the wells and septic system could handle the heavy use at the house, have misrepresented the type of treatment it would be providing and didn’t adequately address safety and traffic concerns.

“Although the members of our conservancy and the members of this board have raised a number of legitimate and serious concerns, the applicant has unapologetically refused to even acknowledge these concerns or demonstrate any real attempt whatsoever to assuage them despite their assurances that they wish to be good neighbors and to respect our community,” McLaughlin said.

He declined to comment on the likelihood of a potential OMH commissioners hearing and whether the town’s objection may be upheld.

According to the OMH, approved operating certificates are initially issued for six months followed by a required reassessment. Only after a reevaluation where the sponsoring agency would have to demonstrate it is successfully operating the facility would a full three-year extension be granted.