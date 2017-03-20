No Bomb Found After Edgemont HS Threat

On Monday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Greenburgh Police were notified of a Bomb Threat at Edgemont High School at 200 White Oak Lane in the Edgemont section of town.

The Greenburgh Police response to the scene included members of the Special Operations Unit, EMS and Mobil Command Center. Greenville Fire Department also responded.

Students were relocated until building searches were completed. The school was searched with the assistance of Westchester County Police Explosive trained K-9.

No explosive device was found and Police units left the scene at 11:15 a.m.

The school returned to its schedule after the searches were completed.

This incident is being investigated by the Greenburgh Police Department Special Victims Unit.

In response to concerns from parents in Edgemont, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner explained that the Special Operations Unit was established in August 2007 in order to consolidate and enhance the oversight of the various specialized tactical and rescue units within the Greenburgh Police Department. These units include Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.) comprised of Police Officers from the Town of Greenburgh and the Villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings, Irvington and Tarrytown. In December 2013, the Greenburgh Police S.W.A.T. team achieved New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (Municipal Police Training Council) S.W.A.T. Team Accreditation. Greenburgh Police S.W.A.T. was the first multi-jurisdictional tactical team in the State of New York to achieve this comprehensive standard. Additionally, Greenburgh Police S.W.A.T. conforms to the National Tactical Officers Association (N.T.O.A.) recommended training standards for collateral duty tactical teams.

Other units are the Crisis Negotiation Team (C.N.T.), comprised of Police Officers from the Town of Greenburgh. The Technical Rescue Team, comprised of Police Officers from the Town of Greenburgh Firefighters from the Fairview and Greenville Fire Departments. The K-9 Unit, comprised of a Police Officer/handler and canine “Metro” from the Town of Greenburgh. Mobile Command Center Unit, comprised of Police Officers from the Town of Greenburgh. C.E.R.T., Community emergency response team, comprised of trained civilians throughout the town of Greenburgh.

According to Feiner, officers in each of these units are required to undergo a rigorous selection process before assignment to a specific team. Each officer must attend monthly training in addition to courses sponsored outside of the department. All training is coordinated through the Special Operations Unit Commanding Officer.

The Special Operations Unit Commanding Officer serves as liaison to the various police departments providing personnel to these units, and to the numerous emergency response agencies within and outside of the Town of Greenburgh.

Dr. Erik Larsen, Associate Director for the White Plains Hospital Emergency Department, has regularly volunteered his services to the S.W.A.T. and Technical Rescue Teams for training and is available to provide medical services during emergency call-out situations.