New White Plains Donation Center Offers Creative Giving for Charities

White Plains residents who want to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey can visit a new donation center opened Aug. 26 at 660 North Broadway. The facility is the first GreenDrop location in New York State, supporting the organization’s partner charities, including the American Red Cross.

GreenDrop collects donated lightly worn clothing, electronics, and household goods and distributes them through the American Red Cross, Military Order of the Purple Heart and National Federation of the Blind.

In the past decade, GreenDrop has raised more than $20 million for its partner charities.

The donated items are converted into funding to further each organization’s missions. For example, the Military Order of the Purple Heart leverages their portion of the money raised by GreenDrop to pursue government grants and special programs. Currently, the American Red Cross is in urgent need of funds to help victims of Hurricane Harvey as well as any new weather-related threats looming on the horizon.

GreenDrop has more than 28 locations on the mid-Atlantic coast, with its first New York location now opened in White Plains

To further its mission of doing good for communities, charities, and the environment, the company builds its freestanding locations at abandoned gas stations and convenience stores. The site at 660 North Broadway formerly served as a Getty gas station.

These locations are transformed into safe, brightly lit donation centers where consumers can pull up and have their donations collected by a uniformed attendant who unloads right from the car, turning what was once an eyesore into a meaningful part of the community.

“We are excited to bring our transformative concept to New York by opening in White Plains – one of the top suburban office and retail centers in the United States,” said Tony Peressini, CEO of GreenDrop. “GreenDrop is committed to being a productive member of every community it serves, and I look forward to providing an opportunity to easily and safely donate to some of our nation’s most important charities to the residents of White Plains.”

Tax-deductible receipts and allow consumers to direct their giving to either the Purple Heart or the National Federation of the Blind. In 2016, these charities received $2.5 million through donations to GreenDrop facilities, which are sorted and then resold at area thrift stores, sent overseas or recycled for their fibers and parts.

Hours of operation at the White Plains GreenDrop are Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.