New Vistas to Explore at FDR Park in Yorktown

Walkers, mountain bikers, and hikers have a new way to explore the lesser known areas of FDR State Park in Yorktown. They can walk along a 0.4-mile section of the Mohansic Trailway at Baldwin Road next to the entrance to Country House of Westchester. Then take the blue blazed Crom Pond Trail which takes you along Crom Pond and over two bridges to link up to even more trails within the park.

The Crom Pond Trail includes a 32-foot bridge over the outlet stream to Crom Pond that was built by 38 volunteers working 450 hours under the direction of Jane Daniels, president of the Friends of FDR Park. She also directed construction of two board walks along the trail utilizing volunteers from the NY-NJ Trail Conference and Westchester Mountain Biking Association and mentored an Eagle Scout project. These projects were funded by a grant from the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Federal Recreational Trails Program grant.

“The completion of the Crom Pond trail was part of a long range 2-part plan to create the missing east-west link between the popular North County Trailway and Yorktown’s extensive trail network north of Route 202 and on both sides of the Taconic Parkway,” Daniels explained. “Now that the FDR link is completed, the next and final step is constructing the 0.4-mile Mohansic Trailway between Baldwin Road and Route 118 on town-owned land.”