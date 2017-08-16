New Village Manager Appointed in Ossining

The Village of Ossining last week announced the appointment of its third village manager in the last three years.

Deborah (Debbie) McDonnell, who once served as an elected official for the Village of Saranac Lake in New York and has worked in local governments for 20 years, will start her tenure in Ossining on September 5, taking over the reins of the village from Interim Village Manager Paul Fraioli, who will return to his regular role as village engineer.

Fraioli has run the village government since June 2016 after Village Manager Abraham Zambrano exited Village Hall just a year after coming over from neighboring Croton-on-Hudson.

“The Village of Trustees and I are excited to have Debbie joining the Ossining team,” Village Mayor Victoria Gearity said of McDonnell. “Her experience with community and economic development will be a tremendous asset particularly in this moment as the village is focused on the further revitalization of downtown.”

McDonnell has held similar positions as the City Administrator of Poughkeepsie, City Manager for Fairborn, Ohio and Development Director for the Village of Saranac Lake. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and is studying for her doctorate in Public Administration with a focus on building sustainable communities.

In Ossining, she will be responsible for the daily operations of the village and its 171 full-time and 130 seasonal and part-time employees.