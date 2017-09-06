New Principal Named at Walter Panas High School

The Lakeland Central School District has announced that Joseph Spero has been named the new Principal of Walter Panas High School.

“I am very excited to be joining the Walter Panas family. Its reputation for academic excellence, collegiality, and support is one that I have always embraced and look forward to building upon. I am eager to get to know our families and work together in pursuit of the dreams and aspirations of our students,” said Spero, who began working at the school August 11.

Spero comes to Lakeland from East Rockaway where he has served as the Principal of East Rockaway Jr./Sr. High School since 2012. Before that, he served as the Principal of Nyack High School and previous to that, Associate Principal for Instruction in Ossining.

“On behalf of the Lakeland Central School District I am excited to welcome Joe to Walter Panas and our entire District family,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Stone.

Meanwhile, Trustee Denise Kness has been named the president of the Lakeland Board of Education for the 2017-2018 school year. Trustee Rachelle Nardelli was elected vice president.

Kness previously served as vice president of the board. A resident of Yorktown for 20 years, Kness has been a Lakeland volunteer for the past 14 years. She was re-elected to her second term on the Board in May. She has served previously as Co-President of the Thomas Jefferson PTA and President and Vice President of the Lakeland Education Foundation.

Nardelli was also re-elected to her second term in May. A resident of Yorktown for 14 years, Nardelli has a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and is a NYS certified teacher. She has been Co-President of the Thomas Jefferson PTA and the Lakeland District Parents Council.