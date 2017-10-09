New Name for Mt. Kisco Library to Honor Late Mayor, Village Justice

The late Henry Kensing devoted his life to Mount Kisco publicly and privately in a variety of ways.

Later this month the village will express its appreciation for the many contributions of the former trustee mayor and village justice.

The Village Board voted unanimously last week to change the name of the Mount Kisco Public Library to the Henry V. Kensing Memorial Library. A ceremony to commemorate the occasion will take place at the south side of the building, located at 100 E. Main St., on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Kensing, a lifelong village resident, died of cancer on Oct. 24, 2016 at 83 years old. He was a village trustee from 1963 to 1967, then served as mayor from 1967 to 1981. He also served as a village justice from 1990 to 2005.

Among the many organizations he volunteered for in the community were the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Northern Westchester Hospital, Mount Kisco Day Care Center, A-Home, Open Door Family Medical Centers and Neighbors Link.

Kensing, who was an attorney, served as vice president and general counsel for Dynamics Corporation of America. He retired in 1998, but opened a law practice in Mount Kisco and began a second career as a local lawyer and advocate, working primarily on behalf of the underserved and disadvantaged in need of legal and social services.

Last week, Kensing was praised by village officials.

“He was a very selfless man,” said Deputy Mayor Anthony Markus. “He contributed a great deal.”

Mayor Michael Cindrich said one of Kensing’s significant contributions as village justice was the implementation of a drug court, which provided alternatives to jail for minor offenses committed by drug users. The drug court has “saved the lives of many young people,” he said.

Aside from Kensing’s years of community involvement, he also helped many people privately.

“He made a special place in his heart for each and every person in this village,” Cindrich said.

Cindrich said he wanted the village to recognize Kensing, but wanted to wait until a year after his death.

Contributions will be accepted to help pay for the new library sign. Checks should be made payable to the Village/Town of Mount Kisco, Henry V. Kensing Memorial Fund and sent to Village Treasurer Robert Wheeling, Village/Town of Mount Kisco, 104 E. Main St., Mount Kisco, N.Y. 10549.