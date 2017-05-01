New Head of School Appointed to Lead Soundview Prep

Soundview Preparatory School’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the that Dr. Ken Cotrone has been appointed Head of School, after serving as Soundview’s Executive Director since July 2016. Dr. Cotrone shares Soundview’s commitment to provide a rigorous college-preparatory education in a uniquely supportive environment where every student feels recognized and valued.

Dr. Cotrone will draw on his own doctoral research on The Relationship Between Academic Stress and School Culture, as Soundview is set to introduce the Flexible Support Center (FSC) in the fall of 2017. “The FSC is going to be one of the first of its kind, and will help Soundview students with strategies for organizational skills, writing, note taking, homework and study skills,” Dr. Cotrone said. “Further, as we all understand the connection between emotional well-being and academic progress, the FSC will not only help students as learners, but it will also improve their overall confidence.” Dr. Cotrone welcomes questions about the FSC and can be reached at (914) 962-2780 x 111.

Before coming to Soundview, Dr. Cotrone served as Assistant Principal at Byram Hills High School in Armonk for six years. Prior to that, he was the English Department Chair of the Glen Cove Public School District, and an English teacher at public and Catholic middle and high schools in Eastchester and the Bronx. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College, and holds an MA in Teaching from Manhattanville and a BA in Literature and Rhetoric from Binghamton University.

“I look forward to working collaboratively to lead Soundview forward.” Dr. Cotrone said. “This includes some very dynamic plans for our next stage of growth. Our longer-term goals include expanded course and technology upgrades, hiring of additional faculty and construction of a new Fine Arts Center and Gymnasium.”

About Soundview Preparatory School

Soundview Preparatory School is an independent college preparatory school for grades 6-12, situated on a 13-acre pastoral campus in Yorktown Heights, NY. Small class sizes embody the school’s belief that students best develop academic skills, self-esteem and leadership when teachers can get to know the learning style and interests of each student. Student clubs include popular activities such as mock trial, literary magazine, community service, multimedia, music, politics and chess. College acceptances include Bard, Brown, Columbia, Duke, Haverford, NYU, Oberlin, RISD, Sarah Lawrence, Skidmore and Williams.