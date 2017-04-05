New Castle Democrats Endorse Transgender Woman to Head Slate

A transgender woman will lead the New Castle Democratic Party’s ticket in this November’s election, believed to be the first time a transgender candidate has received a major party backing in New York State.

Kristen Browde, a Chappaqua family law attorney and former longtime television reporter and anchor at CBS, WNBC and Fox5, said it was “an honor” and “a responsibility” to run for supervisor and made it clear she would be focusing on local issues throughout the campaign.

“My being transgender won’t balance the budget, it won’t fill a pothole, it won’t make the lives of the people of this town better,” said Browde, 66, a member of the town’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee and the Chappaqua School District’s Financial Advisory Committee who recently resigned as the town Ethics Board’s secretary to run for supervisor.

“It’s not about whether you’re transgender, left wing or right wing, it’s about what you do, it’s about what people do, it’s about what you can bring together,” she added. “Yeah, I’m different from most people in this town, but I’m very much the same as everyone in this town. I want this to be a better place, a stronger place, a good place to raise children.”

She has two sons, a 17-year-old who’s currently studying abroad and a seventh-grader at Seven Bridges Middle School.

Browde, who began transitioning about two years ago and announced last April to those who know her that she was becoming a woman, will be joined on the ticket by management consultant and business owner Ivy Pool and attorney Gail Markels.

She will oppose two-term incumbent Supervisor Robert Greenstein, a registered Democrat who has run successfully both times for the seat with Republican endorsement.

The Democrats’ ticket is comprised of first-time candidates but they aren’t newcomers to politics. The trio are members of the grassroots group Up2Us, an offshoot of the former Chappaqua Friends of Hillary. Pool also served in former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration and was director for the New York State Integrated Eligibility System, a program established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Browde, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina last year as well as for the successful candidacies of that state’s now Democratic governor and attorney general, said like many of those stunned by the results of the presidential election, she became energized politically.

She participated in the Jan. 21 women’s march in Washington. A short time later, members of Up2Us suggested to her to run locally. She interviewed with the New Castle Democratic Committee and was recently selected.

“Start local and be the change you want to see,” Browde said. “Take back this country at the town level one town at a time. In four years, the Republicans in this town haven’t gotten it done. But now we’re here to tell them there’s a new team in town.”

Browde said despite assurances from the current administration that changes would be made, the town has “stagnated,” particular regarding development of the downtown. She criticized Greenstein and the current GOP-backed board majority for having had four years to make improvements, including approval of the new Comprehensive Plan, but has failed to deliver.

“We heard all sorts of promises, but what we haven’t seen are results,” Browde said. “I’m running for town supervisor to change that.”

Greenstein, reached early Thursday afternoon, said he is proud of his record the past four years and looked forward to the debate against Browde and the Democrats during the upcoming campaign.

He said the town is on the brink of adopting its new Comprehensive Plan, something that years of Democratic Party administrations failed to undertake.

Greenstein also said his administration has also been the most transparent of any in recent memory regularly communicating with residents via e-mailed supervisors’ reports and social media posts. Prior to Greenstein and his running mates, council members Lisa Katz and Adam Brodsky, the town had been dominated politically by Democratic town boards.

“We’ve done more in four years than our predecessors have done in 20 years,” Greenstein said.

New Castle Democratic Party Co-Chairman Jerry Curran said he believes his party’s ticket will be well-received because of the town’s progressive history. Browde’s candidacy may seem like a novelty, but was confident that once residents learn more about her, the slate and their qualifications they will be receptive, he said.

The three candidates also plan to begin old-fashioned door-to-door campaigning where Greenstein has become more detached.

“They bring a fresh approach,” said Curran. “Quite frankly, they’re willing to go out and do some of the blocking and tackling (while) this administration tries to govern by Facebook.”

Browde said she is aware of eight other current transgender elected officeholders throughout the United States.