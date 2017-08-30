New Castle Blood Drive Wednesday to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful storm to strike Texas in more than 50 years, has dumped 11 trillion gallons of water over the state.

At a time when survival is a challenge and critically needed emergency services are crippled, state Sen. Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown) is reaching out to help citizens in Texas and the Gulf Coast by hosting a blood drive this Wednesday, Aug. 30 at New Castle Town Hall from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Portions of the donations collected during the blood drive will be shared with people in the Gulf Coast affected by the hurricane.

“The toll that Hurricane Harvey is taking on the people of Texas is staggering,” Murphy said. “There are thousands of people in Houston and the surrounding areas who have been displaced or sadly, injured by this historic storm. Blood collections have been suspended in Houston. The Gulf Coast is in need of blood products to sustain their operations.

“We have the ability to reach out and help hospitals and families in the time of an emergency. I am proud to sponsor this blood drive and encourage everyone who is eligible to think about the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and donate blood.”

New Castle Town Hall is located at 200 S. Greeley Ave. in Chappaqua.