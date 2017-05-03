New Assisted Living Plan Submitted for Pleasantville Site

Sunrise Senior Living presented the Pleasantville Village Board with a formal application last week for a 79-unit assisted living facility at the United Methodist Church site.

Sunrise, which is seeking a zoning code amendment, is looking to construct the building into the property’s elevation, making the three-story structure appear to be a half-story shorter in front and one-and-a-half stories in back.

“We think this is a fantastic opportunity amongst the resources that we use that screams there’s a significant under supply of available units to care for the elderly here,” said Sunrise’s Senior Vice President Jerry Laing during the board’s Apr. 24 meeting.

The structure, which has been shifted closer to Bedford Road away from the Maple Hill properties, is expected to accommodate 90 residents. The site will contain 40 parking spots, including two handicapped accessible spaces. The proposed building will also be surrounded by a variety of small trees, shrubs and groundcovers for a residential appearance.

For more than a year, Sunrise representatives, supported by Bedford Road Partners, have appeared several times seeking feedback to create a project that addresses the concerns of the neighbors and the village.

Laing added that Sunrise has also spent a significant amount of time speaking with the community, which has offered ideas and criticisms.

“We’ve finally come before you with the actual application where we’ve put our best foot forward,” Laing said. “We do want the board to understand that this is an effort that was not made purely to just do what Sunrise wanted, but in a way that accommodates as many people as possible.”

Sunrise must obtain a zoning code change to add a new floating overlay district from the village board before it pursues site plan approval from the planning commission.

In 2014, the controversial vote to rezone the church’s property for the 87-unit Benchmark Senior Living project was supported by three of five village board members, but failed because a valid petition submitted by neighboring property owners forced Benchmark to get a four-vote supermajority for approval. Mayor Peter Scherer and Trustee Steven Lord opposed the rezone.

A similar petition is expected to be submitted to the village as well.

“You are not Benchmark and this ought to be presented on its own,” Mayor Peter Scherer said before questioning Sunrise on the financial responsibility of the retaining wall on Bedford Road if the facility is built.

Laing informed officials that the village would not have financial responsibility for the wall.

Scherer commended Sunrise on a thorough presentation, and said the board needs time to analyze the application.