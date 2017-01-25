Nelson Parking Garage Project Finishes Under Budget

The rehabilitation of one of Peekskill’s two downtown parking garages was recently completed with money to spare.

Director of City Services Brent VanZandt informed the Common Council last week the Nelson Avenue parking structure project came $142,000 under budget.

“I think people are happy with the improvements,” said VanZandt, who added when lighting enhancements are completed the garage “will be a home run.”

Meanwhile, VanZandt also reported the meter transformation project in the city was nearly finished.

The city installed 450 street meters and 17 pay stations where motorists can now use credit cards when feeding the meters. VanZandt noted a pay station phone app was also in the works.

“We’re still working out glitches but for the most part they’re working good,” VanZandt said.