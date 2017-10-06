Natalie Weiss to Star in White Plains Performing Arts Center’s “Ghost”

YouTube sensation and American Idol semi-finalist Natalie Weiss will star as Molly in Ghost the Musical on-stage at the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC), Oct. 13 to 29.

Weiss rose to fame as a semi-finalist on Season 4 of American Idol and on her widely successful YouTube videos and web series “Breaking Down the Riffs,” which collectively have reached over 3 million views. Broadway theatre fans know her from her roles in Saturday Night Fever, Les Misérables, Everyday Rapture and Wicked.

Natalie has toured the world teaching and performing solo concerts. She has the privilege of singing on the original Broadway cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen and will soon be heard on the soundtrack for the upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical, The Greatest Showman, based on the life of P.T. Barnum, with original music by Pasek and Paul.

Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg made “Ghost” one of the biggest hit films of all time. Now the Oscar-winning film comes alive on stage in a smart, funny, suspenseful and romantic musical.

With a fresh pop/rock score by Grammy winners Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”), Ghost the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

Ghost the Musical is directed by Joseph C. Walsh with musical direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic design by Ann Beyersdofer, costume design by Molly Seidel, lighting design by Matt Guminski, projection design by Ian McClain, stage managed by Chris Luner. Book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard. Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin. Original West End Production produced by Colin Ingram, David Garfinkle, Adam Silberman, Land Line Productions, Donovan Mannato, Michael Edwards/Carole Winter. “Unchained Melody” written by Hy Zaret and Alex North, courtesy of Unchained Melody Publishing LLC.

Ghost the Musical will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains. Tickets start at $33. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

Ghost the Musical is a WPPAC MainStage Production, which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. These productions are created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large live orchestras and boast high quality sets and costumes.