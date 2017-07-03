Music Fest, Fireworks Return to Kensico Dam Plaza Monday Evening

County Executive Rob Astorino will welcome thousands of people from around Westchester to celebrate our nation’s independence with live music and one of the area’s most stunning fireworks shows at the annual Music Fest and Fireworks on Monday, July 3 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

“Celebrating the Fourth a day early with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show and a picnic on Kensico’s lawn with friends and family is a great way to kick off the summer,” Astorino said.

Pre-concert entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with DJ Johnny Rocks followed by the Gerard Carelli Orchestra at 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow at about 9:15 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Carpooling is suggested. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating as well as a picnic supper.

The Music Fest is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by the Westchester Parks Foundation with support from radio station 100.7 WHUD.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at the north end of the Bronx River Parkway in Valhalla. For more information, call 914-864-PARK or visit westchestergov.com/parks.