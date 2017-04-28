Murder Investigation Underway in Mahopac

By Anna Young

Carmel Police are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Thursday afternoon in Mahopac.

Police Cheif Mike Cazzari said first responders discovered the body of Perla Gatchalian, 75, in her residence on Coventry Circle, following a medical emergency call for an unresponsive person at 3:18 p.m from a neighbor.

Cazzari added that Gatchalian was already deceased for a couple of hours upon arrival.

“At this time we do not have a cause of death, we are considering this a homicide,” Cazzari said. “We are waiting for the autopsy results and the investigation is continuing.”

Police currently have the road blocked off asking for proof of residency before allowing cars to enter the private community.

The street will remain closed until police are done processing the crime scene.

The New York State Police, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Putnam County Attorney’s Office are awaiting Carmel Police in the investigation.

“We are running down every possible lead, there’s nothing that isn’t under consideration,” Cazzari said. “We had blood hounds and canines checking the entire neighborhood, investigators have gone door-to-door looking for leads, interviewing everyone they possibly can and canvassing until we have this solved.”

An autopsy is pending, which could shed more light on the incident.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Cazzari said the department is “sure it is a homicide.”

While police refuse to divulge any additional information, Cazzari insists there is no threat to the community.

The police department is asking that anyone who may have information in connection with the incident contact the Detective Division at Carmel Police Department 845-628-1300. All calls will be kept strictly confidential.

The Putnam Examiner will report more information as it becomes available.