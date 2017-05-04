Multiple Heroin Dealers Arrested in White Plains, Greenburgh

The Westchester County District Attorney announced today the arrests of multiple heroin dealers in Greenburgh and White Plains, following a multi-agency investigation seizing 2.5 kilos of heroin.

District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr., announced the extensive investigation led to the arrest of 18 dealers, including White Plains residents Willie James Edwards and Otto Armstrong, Sr., two major dealers in Westchester.

Charges include third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.

“These arrests dismantle a group of heroin dealers that pump narcotics into quiet, residential neighborhoods 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Scarpino said during the May 4 press conference. “Almost all of these dealers have prior felony convictions.”

Following a string of heroin overdoses last summer, including at least four deaths in White Plains, the District Attorney’s office coordinated efforts with the FBI Safe Street Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and police departments in White Plains, Yonkers, Port Chester and Greenburgh to target prolific street level heroin dealers.

Scarpino added that many of the suspects were selling heroin to upwards of 25 customers, some buying on a daily basis.

The investigation also brought federal charges against Bronx supplier Luis Castro, who was arrested by the FBI on May 2. Thousands of heroin glassines were also found in Castro’s apartment, according to Narcotics Bureau Chief Tom Luzio.

Both Edwards and Armstrong bought heroin from Castro.

During the course of the arrests, authorities seized two loaded guns, $100,000 in cash and 2.5 kilos of heroin with a street value of $1.5 million.

Investigators also discovered heroin deals were often made in cars at various locations throughout White Plains and Greenburgh, as well as in the apartment complex at 159 S. Lexington Ave., Palisades Ave. in Yonkers and inside the White Plains Public Library.

The investigation also identified over 100 regular buyers who reside in Westchester County, Scarpino said.

“The arrests announced today are a sign of the FBI Westchester County Safe Street Task Force’s commitment and aggressive action in getting pushers off the streets of this community and beyond,” said Michael McGarrity, special agent in charge of the Criminal Division of the FBI’s New York office. “Putting all these agencies together in one room and creating ad hoc task forces, as we did in this case, is attacking the deadly issues of heroin and other gang violence straight on.”

Our goal is to go after the criminal enterprises and take out their leadership, McGarrity added.

Greenburgh Police Chief Christopher McNerney also confirmed Gjon Krasnici, the Valhalla teacher who was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance last month in Greenburgh, was arrested as part of this investigation. Krasnici was a buyer from Armstrong.

“While the scourge of heroin addiction devastates our communities, we will continue our efforts to combat and arrest those responsible for peddling this poison on our streets,” Scarpino said.

Other local defendants among those arraigned on Felony Complaints after having been arrested in connection with street level heroin sales in the Town of Greenburgh and the City of White Plains: Byron Gaynor (DOB 5/16/66) of Kensico Avenue, White Plains; Alonzo Thompson (DOB 2/09/62) of Grace Church, Port Chester; George Jamison (DOB 10/04/69) of Park Avenue, White Plains; Leon Richardson (DOB 12/21/54) of Fisher Avenue, White Plains; Francis Brooks (DOB 9/22/59) of Evarts Avenue, Elmsford; Daryl Kyle (DOB 9/27/53) of Oak Street, White Plains; Clifton Monk (DOB 9/25/62) of Kensico Avenue, White Plains; Bernard Pease (DOB 1/21/58) of N. Kensico Avenue, White Plains; and Dwane Stennett (DOB 10/31/60) of Cottage Gardens, Yonkers.