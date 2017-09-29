Mt. Pleasant Library to Hold 50th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 7

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Mount Pleasant Public Library will be celebrating its 50th year in its current location with a daylong, fun-filled, family-friendly event. Festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be 1960s-themed photo-op stations, displays featuring books and music from 1967, classic board games, face painting, two crafts for kids as well as hula hoops, bubbles and cake.

Special attractions will include a family concert with performer and storyteller Lee Knight, The Museum of Interesting Things showcasing antiques and inventions of the 1960s and a fast-paced, pop culture program that combines video, slides, history and humor with Clive Young called the Creation of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The schedule of events includes a flower power headband craft in the children’s room from 10 to 11 a.m.; the family concert with storyteller Lee Knight at 11 a.m.; The Museum of Interesting Things exhibit at 12:30 p.m.; God’s Eye Craft in the children’s room from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Creation of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with Clive Young at 2:30 p.m. The festivities will conclude with refreshments and cake from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

The Mount Pleasant Public Library is located at 350 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. For more information, call 914-769-0548 ext. 227 or e-mail eheinzelman@mountpleasantlibrary.org.