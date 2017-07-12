Mt. Pleasant, Consulting Firm Reps Huddle on Town Comp Plan Update

In anticipation of updating its Comprehensive Plan for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Mount Pleasant Town Board talked last week with representatives of a firm that could assist the town in the process.

The board met with planning consultant Pat Cleary, principal of the Northport, L.I.-based Cleary Consulting, and architect John Sullivan, who works for Cleary. The firm was the lowest responsible bidder that vied for the contract to assist in the process of updating the plan. Mount Pleasant last updated the document that was formerly referred to as its Master Plan in 1970.

Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said the Comprehensive Plan update is a priority for the town. It is particularly important in light of the upcoming review of the North 60 biomedical project in Valhalla being proposed by developer John Fareri, Fulgenzi said. Fareri has mentioned that he may consider adding housing to the project, although that was not part of the original plan.

“This is something we need to move on fairly soon,” Fulgenzi said.

Following the July 5 work session, Fulgenzi said Fareri does not have a specific housing proposal for the property, but if there is a residential component to the project it would not be included in the development’s initial stage.

Sullivan also said a revised Comprehensive Plan should address the proper balance of development in Mount Pleasant.

Though town board members have said that the Comprehensive Plan should focus on the town’s hamlets, they were receptive to the comment that the entire town’s future should be addressed.

Before holding an initial public outreach meeting to learn what residents may want to focus on in a revised plan, Cleary said officials should complete a demographics study to have that information available to the public.

Councilwoman Laurie Smalley said one of the issues the town should address is the possibility of creating housing for older residents who want to downsize but remain in Mount Pleasant.

Following an initial meeting, the town should form a citizens’ committee, Councilman Denis McCarthy said. Cleary agreed with the idea of forming a committee of up to 12 residents. Work on revising the plan should begin once the summer ends, he said.

Cleary said it would be beneficial for Sullivan, an architect who has been retained by developers, to assist in the process because his experience would provide an important perspective.