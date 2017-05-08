Mt. Pleasant Considering First Comp Plan Update Since 1970

The year was 1970 when a hobbled Willis Reed led the New York Knicks to their first NBA title, “Love Story” and “Airport” were cleaning up at movie box offices and “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” was the top show on television.

That was the last time the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Comprehensive Plan, formerly known as the Master Plan, was updated.

But that may be about to change.

The town board is considering revising the document and Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi has been speaking with representatives of firms that could assist in the process. At the May 2 town board work session, town planning consultant Pat Cleary said he and his firm, Cleary Consulting, would be willing to assist the town and lead the effort.

“We need to do this,” said Cleary, who added that an update is badly overdue.

The Comprehensive Plan should look at the town as a whole, not just at Mount Pleasant’s hamlets of Thornwood, Hawthorne and Valhalla, Cleary said.

With site plan review for the North 60 biomedical research complex about to commence before the planning board, “the timing couldn’t be better” to update the document, he said.

Cleary said his firm has worked on seven Comprehensive Plans with other municipalities.

Councilman Denis McCarthy said Cleary has years of experience and is very familiar with Mount Pleasant, which would be helpful.

Councilman Mark Rubeo said the town should seek grants to help pay for the Comprehensive Plan update.