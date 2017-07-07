Mt. Pleasant Approves PepsiCo’s New R&D Facility in Valhalla

PepsiCo’s plan to build a three-story research and development facility in Valhalla was granted site plan approval and a steep slopes permit by the Mount Pleasant Planning Board Thursday night.

The corporation construct a new 114,000-square-foot building at its grounds on Columbus Avenue. In addition to the new structure, PepsiCo is also planning to make renovations to two existing buildings at the site. There was no discussion before or after the vote.

The plan also calls for 128 new parking spaces, bringing total parking to 530 spots, and the construction of pedestrian bridges to connect the three buildings.

It is expected that construction on the new building will take about a year to complete. The modernization of the existing structures will begin once the new building has been finished.