Mt. Kisco Drug Take Back Day Slated Set for This Saturday

The Village of Mount Kisco is taking part in the national effort to prevent abuse of prescription drugs.

Mount Kisco Partners in Prevention and the Mount Kisco Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Council are co-sponsoring the semiannual Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Apr. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station located at 40 Green St.

Village residents are encouraged to drop off their unused, unwanted or outdated prescription medications. The medications will be turned over to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposal.

Residents should obscure or personally remove identifying information from the packaging.

“We participate in the national Prescription Drug Take Back Day on a local level to safely and properly dispose of prescriptions from our community,” said Domingo Maceira, coordinator for Partners in Prevention. “Removing these drugs from the home minimizes the risk they may be found by teens or children.”

The village began participating in the program for eight years, Maceira noted.

Mel Berger, chairman of the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Council who has spearheaded Mount Kisco’s participation in the national effort, said the idea is to prevent prescription drugs from being abused.

“Prescription drugs that languish in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” he said. “We encourage all residents to clear out their medicine chests and bring the unwanted prescriptions to the collection site.”

For more information about Drug Take Back Day, call Maceira at 914-356-5569 or e-mail dmcmkpartners@gmail.com.