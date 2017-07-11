Mount Kisco Sports, Mt. Kisco

There’s a tendency for consumers to turn to chain stores or the Internet when looking to buy a wide range of merchandise. But if you’re shopping locally for sporting goods, there’s an independently owned store that provides high-quality products, service and value.

Rob Bernstein, the owner of Mount Kisco Sports, a fixture in the village’s downtown for more than 20 years, is as knowledgeable a sporting goods merchant as there is. While his store specializes in tennis equipment, running shoes, apparel and various accessories, whether you’re shopping for a youth athlete or simply a weekend warrior, there’s much more to Mount Kisco Sports than those items.

Bernstein, a Brooklyn native, has arranged the 2,400-square-foot retail space on East Main Street so anyone can easily find what they’re looking for, whether that be a baseball glove or soccer cleats.

Tennis is Bernstein’s true passion. Two wooden tennis racquets from Bernstein’s playing days at Brooklyn College are on display near top selling brands Wilson, Babolat and Head.

Today’s racquets are made mostly of graphite-composite, making them lighter and stronger. There is a make and model suitable for people of all ages and abilities, Bernstein said.

“There’s a tennis racquet for everyone, from 5 to 85,” he said.

The friendly proprietor can pinpoint very quickly the kind of racquet that would benefit a player by looking at one’s wrist and hand size and learning of the person’s frequency of play, along with other details. A premium tennis racquet at Mount Kisco Sports comes without strings, which are then attached afterwards.

Bernstein’s store is also known for its running shoes. For those who run often, it’s important that a shoe fits properly from heel to toe, Bernstein said. Many people are unaware of their proper size.

“Good shoes keep your body safe when you run,” he said.

Bernstein carries a wide selection of fitness wear, swimwear and goggles, field hockey sticks and a section of baseball equipment for children of all ages.

At Mount Kisco Sports, you’ll also find an assortment of sports apparel and accessories, including soccer shorts and shirts, tennis clothing and baseball shirts.

While many shoppers increasingly gravitate to the web to buy merchandise, Bernstein said his prices are competitive with what can be found on the Internet. Compared to a big-box chain, where a customer could search in vain for an item with little assistance from store personnel, there’s a time-saving aspect of coming to Mount Kisco Sports as well as the comfort that the customer will receive the help needed to buy what’s right for them, he said.

“Most people know they are not paying more here,” Bernstein said. ‘The value is in the little time it takes to get the proper item.”

Mount Kisco Sports is located at 13 E. Main St. It is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 914-666-9600 or visit www.mtkiscosports.com or the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MountKiscoSports/.