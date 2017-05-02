More than 400 Attend White Plains Climate Rally

With local temperatures reaching unusually high for a spring day, hundreds gathered at White Plains Fountain plaza Saturday to support the People’s Climate Movement. Using the fountain works as a speaker’s platform, emotional voices said it was their moral responsibility to challenge the climate change deniers in Washington, D.C. White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, joining speakers from groups like the Sierra Club and other local environmental organizations, enthusiastically spoke out in support of sustainability and environmental protection. One sign read: “We care for the sake of our children of Earth’s sacredness.”