Mohegan Lake Man Killed in One-Car Crash on Taconic

A Mohegan Lake man was killed in a one-car, early morning crash Wednesday on the Taconic State Parkway.

Jason Shenkman, 32, was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center after being transported by Briarcliff Manor EMS following the 12:03 a.m. accident.

According to New York State Police from Hawthorne, Shenkman was traveling north on the Taconic in Mount Pleasant in a 2008 Audi A6 when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and struck several trees.

Police stated a preliminary investigation indicated speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.