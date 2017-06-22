Mixed Reaction to Smith’s Retraction and Apology

Following revelations that Putnam County Sheriff Don Smith made false statements about former district attorney Adam Levy in 2013, his Republican opponent has called on him to step down, while it appears the Republican committee is still sticking with Smith as he runs for another term.

Smith admitted in a public letter last Tuesday he was untruthful when he claimed in 2013 Levy interfered in the Alexandru Hossu rape case and Hossu resided at Levy’s house in Southeast. The settlement reached will result in the county paying $125,000 and Smith paying $25,000 out of his own pocket to Levy.

Smith, a Republican, is running for a fifth term in office this year.

While public opinion among elected officials has been relatively mum, Smith’s primary opponent is calling on him to leave office following the shocking statement.