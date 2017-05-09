“Mighty” Mike Helps Celebrate Senior Day for Tigers Baseball

White Plains pitcher Michael Attonito is a junior competing in his first year of varsity high school baseball. Nonetheless, when Tigers ace pitcher Spencer Lodes was sidelined this season with an injury, Head Coach Marcel Galligani looked to his junior to fill a monumental void.

Not knowing what to expect but a gallant effort from his young lefty pitcher, Galligani handed the ball to Attonito to pitch the Tigers Home Opener against Mt. Vernon High School, on Wednesday, April 5.

Attonito brought smiles and promise to Galligani and the entire Tigers team when he pitched a no-hitter in his first game as a varsity pitcher, while shutting-out the Knights 10-0.

Attonito also won another big game for the Tigers when he pitched another complete game against Mamaroneck High School, on Monday, April 17. Attonito scattered five hits and struck-out seven, in a 9-2, Tigers win. The White Plains win over the neighboring Tigers sparked a three-game winning streak, which put the Tigers in the race for the League Title.

“I am just having fun. I love this game of baseball, it is a great game and if you do have fun you can enjoy it,” commented Attonito.

However, on Thursday, May 4, Attonito faced his biggest challenge yet when New Rochelle High School visited White Plains, on the Tigers Senior Day, with League Title expectations in their sights.

The Huguenots (6-1 Section 1 AA) had not lost a League game all season and a win against the Tigers would have secured the Section 1, Conference 2B Title for them.

However, on the mound for the Tigers was “Mighty” Mike battling pitch for pitch with Huguenots veteran pitcher senior Mason Newman. Attonito relinquished six hits, three walks and struck-out seven, as he pushed the limit with 107 pitches, for the complete game win, as the Tigers held on for a 2-1 victory.

A new rule implemented this year by the NYPHSAA allows varsity high school pitchers to throw a maximum of 105 pitches per game, unless he hits the 105 mark during an at bat by an opposing player, then he is allowed to finish pitching to that batter. In the postseason the limit is expanded to 125 pitches per game.

Newman also dazzled fans by throwing a complete game, allowing two runs, on four hits, one walk, while striking out 11 Tigers. But thanks to a double by Team Captain Gehrig Hauser, a walk by another Team Captain Lodes and then the biggest hit of the game, a two-run RBI double by catcher Matt Dorchak in the fourth inning, Attonito won the duel against Newman, 2-1.

“It feels great but I could not do it without my teammates. My teammates are a huge support to me, the bench guys, the guys who start, everyone, I would probably never be able to do it without them,” acknowledged Attonito.

The climax of the game came when Attonito loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning with his pitch count at the maximum, while hanging on to a 2-1 lead. Attonito bent, but the young junior pitcher did not break. Galligani went to the mound and gathered the team, before opposing pitcher Newman came to the plate to win his own game.

After words of encouragement from his Head Coach and veteran Lodes, who came over from first base; Attonito struck-out Newman to end the game.