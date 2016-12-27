Menu Movers & Shakers: Winter Dining Deals to Start 2017

Examiner Media | Dec 27, 2016 |

By Morris Gut – The competitive economic climate has prompted restaurants to create great deals for every palate this winter. Of course, you can search for coupons and discounts on-line, but many eateries are offering in-house incentives that are hard to beat right now. Here are a few suggestions.

Luncheons for $15.95 at LaRiserva. There is a new prix fixe lunch menu served daily: choice of appetizer and main course for $15.95. Proprietor Michael Vivolo and his wife Margaret of La Riserva, 2382 Boston Post Road, Larchmont (914-834-5584), have been serving ‘the Italian classics’ here for over 38 years and the new lush atmosphere and friendly ambiance keep it a treat. Be seated in one of the lovely refurbished dining rooms, now housing a vintage photo gallery, and let the house suggest such specialties as: flavorful Polenta al Gorgonzola with shrimp; Orrechietti di Accadia; Veal Chop alla Griglia, with mushrooms and roasted potatoes; or the fresh Branzino Mediterraneo. Sunday Brunch. Michael’s son Dean operates Trattoria Vivolo in Harrison. Private party facilities. Open 7 days for lunch and dinner. Free parking. www.lariservarestaurant.com.

Kitchen Counter Lunch for $10 at Ernesto’s. Genial hosts Ernesto Capalbo and Charlie Gambino have refurbished long-running Ernesto’s Ristorante, 130 W. Post Road, White Plains (914-421-1414), giving it a pleasant contemporized look. The spirited bar area offers happy hours Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. with reasonably priced beers, wines and $5 martinis. Half-price appetizers are served Thursday and Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. at the bar only. It is a good spot for networking. There is a kitchen counter lunch for $10 served Tuesday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Early Bird dinners are served 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday priced at a reasonable $17.95. The regular menu of Italian-American specialties is always available as are private party facilities for up to 75 guests. Let the veteran floor staff led by Elio, Geovan and Juan see to your needs. In the process of renovating the dining rooms, Ernesto moved his popular pizza shop down to the corner and named it Pizza Cucina where you can still get all your favorites fresh-made. Pizza Cucina is located at 102 Post Road, White Plains (914-752-4611). On and off premise catering. Free and municipal parking. www.ernestosristorante.com.

Great Happy Hours at Kee Oyster House. Partners Kenan, Ekrem and Elvi of Kee Oyster House, 128 E. Post Road, White Plains (914-437-8535), have created a Prohibition era hotspot where patrons flock in for their daily fill of fresh oysters and lusty cocktails. Daily Happy Hours 4 to 7 p.m. include: $1 oysters and specially priced drinks; Sunday Funday: half-price lobsters; Wine & Dine Monday: half price bottles of selected wine; Tasty Tuesday: half price starters; Late Nite Happy Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and Ladies’ Nite Thursdays: all night drink specials. Fish, seafood and meat specialties excel. Big lobsters, too. And you could not find a friendlier staff to help you. Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Private party room. Catering. Municipal parking. www.keeoysterhouse.com .

Early Bird Dinners for $14.95 at Mamma Francesca. The 3-course Early Bird Dinners served here are generous and cost a reasonable $14.95. When Nick DiCostanzo was growing up on the Island of Ischia on the Coast of Naples in Italy, his earliest memories where of the simple seaside meals he would enjoy with his family, farm-to-table and of course sea-to-table. As proprietor of Mamma Francesca Italian Restaurant in New Rochelle for over 30 years, located on the banks of Long Island Sound with 6-story views of the ‘Queen City’s’ seafaring boat clubs, this culinary philosophy still holds true, albeit with a sprinkling of contemporary taste. There is a talented new kitchen staff preparing a seasonal menu of robust specialties: fresh Ischia Salad; individual sized pizza; Giant Meatballs; good retro versions of Chicken, Veal or Shrimp Parmigiana; Mamma’s Chicken Breast Europeo, stuffed with prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach in a Marsala wine sauce; a big platter of Misto Frutti di Mare loaded with shrimp, clams, calamari and mussels in a red sauce over linguini; and Pork Chops or Sirloin della Nonna, served with sliced potatoes, peppers, mushrooms and onions. Daily Happy Hours and Chichetti menu at the bar. Party facilities and off-premise catering. Free parking. Mamma Francesca, 414 Pelham Road, New Rochelle. 914-636-1229; www.mammafrancesca.com.

Encore’s 3-Course Prix Fixe Lunch. One of my favorite Gallic bistros is the original Encore Bistro, 22 Chatsworth Ave., Larchmont. (914-833-1661) Proprietor David Masliah and his team offer such hearty bistro favorites as: a colorful and delicious Tartin de Tomates, Moules Provencales, a fabulous Salade Parisienne, along with St. Jacques au buerre blance and Steak Frites as a main course. (It’s hard to stay away from their rendition sweetbreads, too!) Plates du Jour include: Monday, Crepes night; Tuesday, Mussels night; and Wednesdays, Tartar night offering a choice of steak, tuna, salmon, or scallops tartar. There is a Kids Menu, too. A relaxing a la carte Sunday brunch offers such additional dishes as: Oeufs Benedict; Pain Perdu, brioche French toast with warm berries; and Quiche du Jour served with mesclun salad. Great French fries here, the real thing! For dessert there are classic versions of Tarte Tatin and Profiteroles. Great deal: there is a 3-course lunch for $15.50 served Monday through Saturday. Open 7 days for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Happy Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays. www.encore-bistro.com.

Vibrant Indian Buffet at Mughal Palace. The exciting sights, scents and flavors of regional India cuisine come alive at Mughal Palace, 16 Broadway, Valhalla (914-997-6090). Proprietor Mohammed Alam and his friendly professional staff are great tour guides and always strive make your visit a pleasant one. There is a daily all-you-can-eat Luncheon Buffet offering a changing variety of fresh menu specialties. Over a dozen selections with all the trimmings from soup, salad and fresh baked breads to main courses and dessert is fixed price, all you can eat. The buffet is served daily 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you are new to the cuisine, it is a great way to taste a variety of dishes at one sitting. Buffet served: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, $12.95 per person; $14.95 Saturdays; $15.95 Sundays. The fresh made Indian breads are a must to help lap up those delicious gravies: Nan, Onion Kulcha and Garlic Nan are favorites. A variety of Indian beers or Mango Lassi will help you wash it all down. A Winter Special offers 20 percent off selected beers and wine throughout the week. www.mughalpalace.com.